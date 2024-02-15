Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot pool guarantee moves on to Wolverhampton’s Friday evening fixture and it’s worth taking on the likely favourite, Back Tomorrow, in the opening 6f handicap (4.10). The two who catch my eye are Glamorous Express and Ballysax Lil’ Mick.

The second division of that race (4.40) is next and it’s worth including two. Alafdhal is only 2lb higher than when scoring over course and distance last time and goes in with Revolucion.

The 6f handicap (5.10) is another wide-open contest. Nevzilla could bounce back from a below-par run when favourite at Southwell last time and is included with Rust E Boy.

There are eight declared for the 1m4f novice (5.45) and this is a good race for a banker provided they all line up. Trojan Storm has twice run well in defeat, including at this track, and goes in.

The 7f handicap (6.15) is another good chance to keep the perm down because Birkie Boy appears to have an outstanding chance following his good second at Kempton last time.

Duc De Morny and Al Rufaa have form that ties in with each other and can be trusted in the 1m1½f handicap (6.45).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.10

4 Glamorous Express

8 Ballysax Lil’ Mick

4.40

3 Revolucion

7 Alafdhal

5.10

7 Rust E Boy

9 Nevzilla

5.45

5 Trojan Storm

6.15

6 Birkie Boy

6.45

5 Al Rufaa

7 Duc De Morny

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 16 lines

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.