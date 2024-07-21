Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch gives his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Spirited Dancer doesn't appear over-burdened off a mark of 75 in her first handicap, and can get Windsor Placepot players – who are chasing a £50,000 guaranteed pool – off to a flying start in leg one (5.18).

Balzarini , a winner over five furlongs at this track last time out, is bred to appreciate the step back up in trip and rates as solid back-up.

Fleetwater possesses the best form in leg two (5.50), while newcomer Star Of Mehmas will be interesting if strong in the market.

Izipizi looks banker material in leg three (6.20), with similar comments applying to Houstonn in leg four (6.50).

Leg five (7.20) is fiendishly competitive. That said, it will be disappointing if dual Windsor winner Lahina Bay doesn't go close off a low weight, and there is a possibility an opening mark of 75 could underestimate last-time-out Brighton maiden scorer Bona Fortuna .

Seek And Destroy stayed on nicely to beat The King's General by three-quarters of a length over course and distance three weeks ago.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly is open to further improvement off 79 now she tackles handicaps for the first time, and she looks the answer to leg six (7.50).

Windsor Placepot perm

5.18

1 Balzarini

3 Spirited Dancer

5.50

9 Star Of Mehmas

13 Fleetwater

6.20

8 Izipizi

6.50

5 Houstonn

7.20

13 Bona Fortuna

16 Lahina Bay

7.50

5 Seek And Destroy

2x2x1x1x2x1 = 8 lines

