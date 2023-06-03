Nottingham Placepot tips: Tom Segal with three bankers on Sunday

Jasour was a big eyecatcher on his debut at Salisbury and he looks banker Placepot material in the opening two-year-old maiden (2.15 ) on the Nottingham card. Hinitsa Bay and Painite were expensive breeze-up purchases, so clearly showed pace at the sales but it is hard to see Jasour being out of the frame.

The following Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes (2.45 ) is a toss up between Lord Of Biscay and One Night Thunder and they should dominate. Marginal preference is for Lord Of Biscay, who looked a top-class prospect when winning on his debut and got bogged down in the mud when well fancied for a Group 3 contest afterwards.

The final banker is Reach in the concluding race in the Placepot, the Join Racing TV Now Handicap (4.45 ). She's only had six runs despite being a five-year-old but she caught the eye in a better race at York last time and on pedigree the faster ground should be in her favour.

The other three races look trickier and will probably require at least a couple of selections, especially the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Fillies' Handicap (3.15 ) which only has seven runners.

The topweight Clipsham Gold knows how to win and comes here on the back of an easy success at Kempton. She is up in the weights but her trainer looks to have found another good opportunity. It also might be worth including the unexposed Swing To The Stars , who showed more than enough on her debut to suggest she can win races and has a hood on for the first time.

By far the best race on the card is the mile handicap (3.45 ) and on recent form Point Lynas is the one to beat. He did well to be second in a valuable handicap at York last time given that he was drawn wide and he will relish the quick ground. However Greatgadian has dropped to a good mark and wasn't beaten far in the Royal Hunt Cup last year off a 6lb higher mark.

The Watch On Racing TV Handicap (4.15 ) is not a great race but it is a competitive one. I would doubt there is a lower-rated horse in the William Haggas yard than Rubellite but this is her first run at a mile on fast ground and she is surely capable of a lot better than she's shown. She does have to improve though, so it is worth putting War Chant in as well, who was only beaten a length when fifth at Bath off the same mark recently.

Nottingham Placepot perm

2.15

4 Jasour

2.45

3 Lord Of Biscay

3.15

1 Clipsham Gold

5 Swing To The Stars

3.45

2 Greatgadian

3 Point Lynas

4.15

2 War Chant

8 Rubellite

4.45

3 Reach

1x1x2x2x2x1=8 lines

