Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Sunday

Tricky handicaps on the Newcastle card will make the Placepot hard to crack, but there are some old favourites who can be relied on, starting with Zarzyni in the 5f handicap (7.30).

He's really well handicapped now and was a big eyecatcher over course and distance last time.

The Coventry runner-up Army Ethos looks a few classes above his rivals in the novice stakes (6.00), while Abraaj (5.25) was unlucky not to win at Kempton recently on his first run since a wind operation.

In the first division of the staying handicap (4.52), Heatherdown Hero and Freewheelin come into the race after decent efforts and look sure to run well again.

The 7f handicap (7.00) is a really competitive race and a case be made for several. Zozimus finds it hard to win but there's no doubt he's well handicapped now and he was unlucky over course and distance last time. Billy Mill just keeps on improving and there is no reason why he won't go well too.

The 6f sprint handicap (6.30) is contested by three prolific winners this all-weather season, but the most solid of them looks to be He's An Angel . He's won four on the bounce and there looked to be more to come here last time.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.52

5 Heatherdown Hero

7 Freewheelin

5.25

1 Abraaj

6.00

1 Army Ethos

6.30

11 He's An Angel

7.00

11 Zozimus

13 Billy Mill

7.30

6 Zarzyni

2x1x1x1x2x1=4 lines

