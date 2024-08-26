Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guarantee

A 2m handicap (5.05) kicks off the Placepot at Lingfield and Scylla is banker material. She won nicely here last month and looks progressive.

Dragonfly In Amber ran well amid greenness on her debut at Windsor and appeals in the 7f fillies' maiden (5.38). She'll know more this time, while Mystified will be aided by this extra furlong after a reasonable introduction over 6f at Ayr.

Snooker McCrew dug in to down a bang-in-form rival here five days ago and gets the nod in the mile handicap (6.08).

The two to standout in the 7f handicap (6.38) are the lightly raced Scarboroughwarning , who surely has plenty more to come, and Ultramarine , who arrives in top form and should relish getting back on the all-weather.

The booking of Oisin Murphy to ride course-and-distance winner Sir Rodneyredblood catches the eye in the 6f handicap (7.08). Saffie Osborne being jocked up to ride the out-of-form but seriously well-handicapped Repartee is also interesting on his first start for Charlie Wallis.

The concluding 5f handicap (7.38) is trappy but Chiedozie , the sole three-year-old in the line-up, will be bang there if replicating the form of his last two efforts.

Lingfield Placepot perm

5.05

6 Scylla

5.38

3 Dragonfly In Amber

8 Mystified

6.08

3 Snooker McCrew

6.38

3 Ultramarine

8 Scarboroughwarning

7.08

1 Sir Rodneyredblood

6 Repartee

7.38

4 Chiedozie

1x2x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

