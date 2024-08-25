Epsom Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 Placepot guarantee card

Punters must try to solve an ultra-competitive Epsom card to have a chance of landing the £50,000 Placepot guarantee.

Gap Year , who arguably boasts the most solid form, and Square D’Alboni , best forgiven a disappointing debut effort when sent off at 100-30 at Doncaster last month, are the suggestions for leg one (2.07).

The Oisin Murphy-ridden Summer Of Love and blinkered-first-time Piz Nair might prove the pair to focus on in leg two (2.42).

Hot Fashion seems sure to give a bold account in leg three (3.17) but don’t dismiss the claims of Thursday , who may have more to come after winning at Lingfield this month.

Lord Melbourne rates a rock-solid proposition under Simon Walker for a top-three finish in leg four (3.52), while Unreal Connection , beaten a short head by Hello Cotai over course and distance last time, has plenty in her favour in leg five (4.25).

Dual course-and-distance winner Redredrobin may still have a couple of pounds in hand of the handicapper following reassessment for her Chepstow win and makes plenty of appeal in leg six (5.00).

Epsom regular Marlay Park could also run well in first-time cheekpieces.

Epsom Placepot perm

2.07

3 Square D’Alboni

6 Gap Year

2.42

5 Summer Of Love

6 Piz Nair

3.17

6 Hot Fashion

9 Thursday

3.52

1 Lord Melbourne

4.25

8 Unreal Connection

5.00

6 Marlay Park

13 Redredrobin

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 16 lines

