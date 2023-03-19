Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Kym Eyre (4.15 Taunton)

Has only had the two runs over fences under rules, but this winning pointer has already bettered her hurdle Racing Post Rating, shaping as if the switch to today's right handed track would suit.
Steve Mason

Kym Eyre16:15 Taunton
Jky: Adam Wedge (-lb)Tnr: Evan Williams

Speed figures

Mr Grey Sky (3.45 Taunton)

Finished last of six on his chasing debut but could be a different proposition on his return to hurdles.
Dave Edwards

Mr Grey Sky15:45 Taunton
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Eyecatcher

She's A Fine Wine (3.05 Southwell)

Ran a race full of promise on debut at Ayr and should come on from that experience.
David Toft

She's A Fine Wine15:05 Southwell
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

The Punt Nap

White Rhino (3.35 Southwell)

Rapid improver since switching to open handicap company with two easy wins, including over course-and-distance. Has a 15lb rise to contend with, but still remains deeply unexposed and gets weight from all of his rivals.
Matt Rennie

White Rhino15:35 Southwell
Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country nap

Joe Dadancer (4.35 Southwell)

Decent second behind a subsequent winner at Lingfield last time. Can go one better.
James Stevens

Joe Dadancer16:35 Southwell
Jky: Luca Morgan (-lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

Glencassley (3.35 Southwell)

Course winner who bumped into some well treated rivals last season. He would've gone very close to winning when falling at the last on his penultimate run and is handicapped to go close off this 5lb lower mark, if fully revved up on this return.
Olly Eden

Glencassley15:35 Southwell
Jky: Sean Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 18:09, 19 March 2023
