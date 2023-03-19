Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

(4.15 Taunton)

Has only had the two runs over fences under rules, but this winning pointer has already bettered her hurdle Racing Post Rating, shaping as if the switch to today's right handed track would suit.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

(3.45 Taunton)

Finished last of six on his chasing debut but could be a different proposition on his return to hurdles.

Dave Edwards

Eyecatcher

(3.05 Southwell)

Ran a race full of promise on debut at Ayr and should come on from that experience.

David Toft

The Punt Nap

(3.35 Southwell)

Rapid improver since switching to open handicap company with two easy wins, including over course-and-distance. Has a 15lb rise to contend with, but still remains deeply unexposed and gets weight from all of his rivals.

Matt Rennie

West Country nap

(4.35 Southwell)

Decent second behind a subsequent winner at Lingfield last time. Can go one better.

James Stevens

Dark horse

(3.35 Southwell)

Course winner who bumped into some well treated rivals last season. He would've gone very close to winning when falling at the last on his penultimate run and is handicapped to go close off this 5lb lower mark, if fully revved up on this return.

Olly Eden

