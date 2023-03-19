Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Kym Eyre (4.15 Taunton)
Has only had the two runs over fences under rules, but this winning pointer has already bettered her hurdle Racing Post Rating, shaping as if the switch to today's right handed track would suit.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Mr Grey Sky (3.45 Taunton)
Finished last of six on his chasing debut but could be a different proposition on his return to hurdles.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
She's A Fine Wine (3.05 Southwell)
Ran a race full of promise on debut at Ayr and should come on from that experience.
David Toft
The Punt Nap
White Rhino (3.35 Southwell)
Rapid improver since switching to open handicap company with two easy wins, including over course-and-distance. Has a 15lb rise to contend with, but still remains deeply unexposed and gets weight from all of his rivals.
Matt Rennie
West Country nap
Joe Dadancer (4.35 Southwell)
Decent second behind a subsequent winner at Lingfield last time. Can go one better.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Glencassley (3.35 Southwell)
Course winner who bumped into some well treated rivals last season. He would've gone very close to winning when falling at the last on his penultimate run and is handicapped to go close off this 5lb lower mark, if fully revved up on this return.
Olly Eden
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
Read this next:
'She places her runners extremely well' - our Monday man with his selections after two winners last week
Taunton Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £100,000 pool
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.