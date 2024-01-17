The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three racing tips from Southwell on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble from Southwell on Thursday. . .

Destinado (5.00 Southwell)

The six-year-old has been in strong form since switching to the care of James Owen and looks set for another bold bid in the 1m4f classified stakes. A winner for previous trainer Tony Carroll, he struck on his first start for his new trainer at Wolverhampton this month and finished third there last time. He arguably should have gone closer but hung badly left in the closing stages. The visor goes on for the first time in this and Aidan Keely takes off a valuable 3lb, while Owen has been operating at a strong 29 per cent in the last fortnight.

Daafy (6.00 Southwell)

The Derek Shaw-trained seven-year-old has a fine record at the track and looks capable of backing up his course-and-distance win last time. Having dropped considerably in the weights, he struck off a mark of 55 with a three-quarter-length win over a previous winner. He's been raised 3lb since, but has won off a mark of 58 before and all five of his career wins have come at Southwell. Daafy also thrives in this month, with three of his career wins coming in January, and connections might be trying to strike while the iron is hot.

Kats Bob (8.00 Southwell)

The six-year-old looked revitalised with a course-and-distance victory last time and dangerously goes off the same mark of 67 in the 6f handicap. Trained by Iain Jardine, racing more prominently last time proved the trick with a half-length success under Archie Young, who claims another valuable 7lb again. He's due to go up 3lb in the future so connections are bidding to make the most before he is penalised again, and Jardine is in fine form. The Scottish trainer is operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

