Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Struck Gold (3.40 Chelmsford)

Blew the start at Newcastle last time but had been in good form previously and this looks a good opportunity for the John Butler-trained four-year-old.

Mark Brown

Struck Gold 15:40 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: John Butler

The Punt nap

Kats Bob (8.00 Southwell)

Returned to winning ways under new tactics over course and distance last time and goes off the same mark for in-form trainer Iain Jardine.

Matt Rennie

Kats Bob 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (7lb) Tnr: Iain Jardine

Speed figures

Tenerife Sunshine (6.30 Southwell)

A Kempton winner in August, he has been below par subsequently, but his recent fourth back at that track hinted at a revival in fortunes.

Dave Edwards

Tenerife Sunshine 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Valsad (6.30 Southwell)

Course winner who steps down in class. Looking to get back to winning ways on his first start for Jamie Osborne.

George Bonds

Valsad 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Handicappers' nap

He's An Angel (7.00 Southwell)

Off the mark with a bit to spare on just his second start for Peter Niven at Wolverhampton last time. Squeezes into the same grade turned out under a penalty and looks capable of following up.

Matt Gardner

He's An Angel 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Peter Niven

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read more . . .

'He deserves to be heavily odds-on' - Robbie Wilders with three all-weather selections on Thursday

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three racing tips from Southwell on Thursday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.