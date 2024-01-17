Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Struck Gold (3.40 Chelmsford)
Blew the start at Newcastle last time but had been in good form previously and this looks a good opportunity for the John Butler-trained four-year-old.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Kats Bob (8.00 Southwell)
Returned to winning ways under new tactics over course and distance last time and goes off the same mark for in-form trainer Iain Jardine.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Tenerife Sunshine (6.30 Southwell)
A Kempton winner in August, he has been below par subsequently, but his recent fourth back at that track hinted at a revival in fortunes.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Valsad (6.30 Southwell)
Course winner who steps down in class. Looking to get back to winning ways on his first start for Jamie Osborne.
George Bonds
Handicappers' nap
He's An Angel (7.00 Southwell)
Off the mark with a bit to spare on just his second start for Peter Niven at Wolverhampton last time. Squeezes into the same grade turned out under a penalty and looks capable of following up.
Matt Gardner
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more . . .
'He deserves to be heavily odds-on' - Robbie Wilders with three all-weather selections on Thursday
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three racing tips from Southwell on Thursday
