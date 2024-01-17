Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Struck Gold (3.40 Chelmsford)

Blew the start at Newcastle last time but had been in good form previously and this looks a good opportunity for the John Butler-trained four-year-old.
Mark Brown

Silk
Struck Gold15:40 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: John Butler

The Punt nap

Kats Bob (8.00 Southwell)

Returned to winning ways under new tactics over course and distance last time and goes off the same mark for in-form trainer Iain Jardine.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Kats Bob20:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Archie Young (7lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

Speed figures

Tenerife Sunshine (6.30 Southwell)

A Kempton winner in August, he has been below par subsequently, but his recent fourth back at that track hinted at a revival in fortunes.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Tenerife Sunshine18:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Valsad (6.30 Southwell)

Course winner who steps down in class. Looking to get back to winning ways on his first start for Jamie Osborne.
George Bonds

Silk
Valsad18:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Handicappers' nap

He's An Angel (7.00 Southwell)

Off the mark with a bit to spare on just his second start for Peter Niven at Wolverhampton last time. Squeezes into the same grade turned out under a penalty and looks capable of following up.
Matt Gardner

Silk
He's An Angel19:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Peter Niven

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read more . . .

'He deserves to be heavily odds-on' - Robbie Wilders with three all-weather selections on Thursday  

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three racing tips from Southwell on Thursday 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:15, 17 January 2024

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips