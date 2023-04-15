The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

(3.10 Curragh)

The five-year-old was a good third in the Alleged Stakes last year and he looks primed for a bold effort once more in conditions he should thrive under. All of his wins have come with soft, or worse, in the going description and after losing his way following his fine effort in this, and he returned to winning ways in a heavy-ground Listed contest at Naas last month. Conditions are expected to be similar in this and with chief rivals Point Lonsdale and Piz Badile on comeback missions, he has a golden opportunity.

(3.45 Curragh)

The Paddy Twomey-trained four-year-old remains deeply unexposed in Ireland and was a real eyecatcher on her first start for the yard last time. While she was no match for two high-class horses in Buckaroo and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs in Leopardstown's Heritage Stakes, she kept on well without threatening to finish third. While this is a step up in class, she actually faces lesser talented rivals than she did last time and she was a winner on heavy ground and over seven furlongs in France, so conditions and trip will be fine.

(4.20 Curragh)

The Aidan Howard-trained six-year-old has not had much racing for her age, but thrives when the mud is flying and can continue her rapid progression again. Having only began her career last Autumn and raced four times to date, she has made up for lost time by winning three in a row, all of which have come on heavy ground, and defied being carried left before drifting to win narrowly at Naas last month. She has gone up 6lb for that, but given she showed inexperience that day there could still be far more improvement to come in conditions which should be optimum.

