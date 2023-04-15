Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Time Tells All (2.35 Curragh) 

Promising second on his debut over a mile on testing ground at Navan last month. Hard to beat if going the right way from that initial experience and the step up to 1m2f should suit.
Dave Randall

Silk
Time Tells All14:35 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes (-lb)Tnr: D K Weld

Handicappers' nap

Hardy Boy (1.35 Huntingdon)

Although 7lb higher than when taking this race last year, he has improved his RPR sufficiently to suggest he is capable of giving a repeat performance.
Steve Mason

Silk
Hardy Boy13:35 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Beau Morgan (6lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

West Country nap

Fame And Fun (1.50 Wincanton)

Ran well behind a decent type at Newbury last time and conditions should suit. Has a good amateur aboard.
James Stevens

Silk
Fame And Fun13:50 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Lbdr Jody Sole (3lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Visualisation (3.10 Curragh)

Good third in this last year and relished heavy ground when back to winning ways in Listed race at Naas last time. Should replicate that form with similar conditions expected.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Visualisation15:10 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Declan McDonogh (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Speed figures

Tyre Kicker (4.35 Tramore)

Completed his hat-trick at Leopardstown last month and can retain his unbeaten record over fences.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Tyre Kicker16:35 Tramore
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Dark horse

Hannibal Barca (3.45 Curragh)

Showed useful form as a two-year-old and landed the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes on first start for current connections. Lost his way after and has something to prove but looks interesting dropped significantly in trip for this and has the class to feature here.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Hannibal Barca15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Mikey Sheehy (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 15 April 2023
