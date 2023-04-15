Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Time Tells All (2.35 Curragh)
Promising second on his debut over a mile on testing ground at Navan last month. Hard to beat if going the right way from that initial experience and the step up to 1m2f should suit.
Dave Randall
Handicappers' nap
Hardy Boy (1.35 Huntingdon)
Although 7lb higher than when taking this race last year, he has improved his RPR sufficiently to suggest he is capable of giving a repeat performance.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Fame And Fun (1.50 Wincanton)
Ran well behind a decent type at Newbury last time and conditions should suit. Has a good amateur aboard.
James Stevens
The Punt nap
Visualisation (3.10 Curragh)
Good third in this last year and relished heavy ground when back to winning ways in Listed race at Naas last time. Should replicate that form with similar conditions expected.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Tyre Kicker (4.35 Tramore)
Completed his hat-trick at Leopardstown last month and can retain his unbeaten record over fences.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Hannibal Barca (3.45 Curragh)
Showed useful form as a two-year-old and landed the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes on first start for current connections. Lost his way after and has something to prove but looks interesting dropped significantly in trip for this and has the class to feature here.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
'I think he can turn the tables' - Tom Segal switches to the Flat with three selections at the Curragh
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Sunday
Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.