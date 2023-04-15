Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(2.35 Curragh)

Promising second on his debut over a mile on testing ground at Navan last month. Hard to beat if going the right way from that initial experience and the step up to 1m2f should suit.

Dave Randall

Time Tells All 14:35 Curragh View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(1.35 Huntingdon)

Although 7lb higher than when taking this race last year, he has improved his RPR sufficiently to suggest he is capable of giving a repeat performance.

Steve Mason

Hardy Boy 13:35 Huntingdon View Racecard

West Country nap

(1.50 Wincanton)

Ran well behind a decent type at Newbury last time and conditions should suit. Has a good amateur aboard.

James Stevens

Fame And Fun 13:50 Wincanton View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.10 Curragh)

Good third in this last year and relished heavy ground when back to winning ways in Listed race at Naas last time. Should replicate that form with similar conditions expected.

Matt Rennie

Visualisation 15:10 Curragh View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.35 Tramore)

Completed his hat-trick at Leopardstown last month and can retain his unbeaten record over fences.

Dave Edwards

Tyre Kicker 16:35 Tramore View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.45 Curragh)

Showed useful form as a two-year-old and landed the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes on first start for current connections. Lost his way after and has something to prove but looks interesting dropped significantly in trip for this and has the class to feature here.

Tom Gibbings

Hannibal Barca 15:45 Curragh View Racecard

