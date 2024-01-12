The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton and Warwick on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Pic D'Orhy (2.07 Kempton)

The Paul Nicholls-trained chaser thrives at this track and he can defy giving 3lb away to close rival Banbridge and land a second Silviniaco Conti Chase. The nine-year-old was an easy 16-length winner of this race a year ago and used that as a springboard to Grade 1 glory at Aintree in April, registering his career-best Racing Post Rating of 168 in both of them. He returned with an easy win in the 1965 Chase at Ascot, which became a bit of a non-race when Shishkin refused to start, but he is unbeaten over this course and distance and will be primed for this, with Edwardstone stepping up in trip while it is Banbridge's first run of the season. Nicholls and jockey Harry Cobden are in terrific form too.

Apple Away (2.24 Warwick)

The Lucinda Russell-trained mare was a Grade 1 winner over staying trips last season and will relish stepping back up to three miles in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase. Successful in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle last term, she faced a tough examination behind Grey Dawning on chase debut at Haydock, when she did her best work at the finish, but dominated her field with a 31-length win at Leicester next time. She should still improve markedly for stepping back up to her optimum trip and gets 10lb off Grey Dawning, who also must prove he stays this trip.

Malina Girl (3.00 Warwick)

The Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old has come into her own in British handicaps this year and could still be weighted to go well in the Classic Chase. She was a rampant winner of a similar marathon contest at Cheltenham's November meeting, and looked to be travelling incredibly well off an 11lb higher mark at that track last month before crashing out three fences from home. Conor Stone-Walsh takes off a valuable 5lb and Cromwell has been thriving with his runners in Britain this season, operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate.

