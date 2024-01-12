Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Kyntara (1.49 Warwick)

Impressed when winning a bumper at this track in 2021 and has upped his game over hurdles since rejoining the in-form Mel Rowley yard. Could still be a step ahead of the handicapper.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Cavalluccio (7.15 Chelmsford)

Looked unlucky not to win over this course and distance last time, denied a clear run a furlong out before staying on well to the line. Kieran O'Neill, who has been aboard for each of his three wins, keeps the ride.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Malina Girl (3.00 Warwick)

Impressive winner of a similar contest at Cheltenham two starts ago and travelled incredibly well at that track before falling last time. Conor Stone-Walsh takes a really valuable 5lb off and trainer Gavin Cromwell has a red-hot 26 per cent strike-rate in Britain this season.

Matt Rennie

Speed figures

Nemean Lion (2.42 Kempton)

Welsh Champion hurdle winner improved his rating when an honourable fifth in the Greatwood at Cheltenham and this longer trip may suit.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

King Alexander (2.42 Kempton)

Looking to maintain his strong form after winning all three of his last completed starts. He shapes as if there is more to come from him as he steps up in trip, making him an interesting horse in this competitive handicap.

George Bonds

