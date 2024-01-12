Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Kyntara (1.49 Warwick)

Impressed when winning a bumper at this track in 2021 and has upped his game over hurdles since rejoining the in-form Mel Rowley yard. Could still be a step ahead of the handicapper.
Steve Mason

Silk
Kyntara13:49 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Mel Rowley

Eyecatcher

Cavalluccio (7.15 Chelmsford)

Looked unlucky not to win over this course and distance last time, denied a clear run a furlong out before staying on well to the line. Kieran O'Neill, who has been aboard for each of his three wins, keeps the ride.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Cavalluccio19:15 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

The Punt nap

Malina Girl (3.00 Warwick)

Impressive winner of a similar contest at Cheltenham two starts ago and travelled incredibly well at that track before falling last time. Conor Stone-Walsh takes a really valuable 5lb off and trainer Gavin Cromwell has a red-hot 26 per cent strike-rate in Britain this season.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Malina Girl15:00 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Speed figures

Nemean Lion (2.42 Kempton)

Welsh Champion hurdle winner improved his rating when an honourable fifth in the Greatwood at Cheltenham and this longer trip may suit.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Nemean Lion14:42 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Dark horse

King Alexander (2.42 Kempton)

Looking to maintain his strong form after winning all three of his last completed starts. He shapes as if there is more to come from him as he steps up in trip, making him an interesting horse in this competitive handicap.
George Bonds

Silk
King Alexander14:42 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

'He's the most likely winner even if the market suggests otherwise' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Warwick  

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton and Warwick on ITV4 on Saturday  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 12 January 2024

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips