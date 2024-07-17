The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Leciester and Leopardstown on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

Ombudsman 15:10 Leicester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden Moonspirit 15:55 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: George Boughey Tarawa 18:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Ombudsman (3.10 Leciester)

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old went into plenty of notebooks with his taking debut success and has a golden chance to follow up in this 1m2f novice. The 340,000gns purchase was sent off an 18-1 outsider in a mile novice contest at Newmarket last month, but showed impressive professionalism when winning by one and a quarter lengths. The form of that has had a significant boost when the fifth, First Conquest, landed a big handicap at Newmarket's July Festival. He should be winning this for the red-hot trainers and jockey William Buick.

Moonspirit (3.55 Hamilton)

George Boughey's runners at the Scottish track must always be considered and this three-year-old looks set to back up her win at Beverley last time. After finishing a good seventh in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Kingman needed every inch of the trip to score at the East Yorkshire track this month under Tommie Jakes. While she's gone up 2lb for that win, Jakes negates that by taking 5lb off and despite seemingly acting better on a sounder surface, her pedigree suggests any cut in the ground will be okay too. Boughey is also operating at a track strike-rate of 33 per cent in the last five years.

Tarawa (6.50 Leopardstown)

The Dermot Weld-trained four-year-old regularly performs well at this track and she can pick up a first Group triumph in the Meld Stakes. The daughter of Shamardal has only finished out of the first three once in five starts at the track, as well as finishing fourth in last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas. She deservedly got her head in front again when a highly impressive winner of a course-and-distance Listed contest last month, and while the form of her beaten rivals can be questioned, the manner she won in suggests this should be easily in her grasp against regressive rivals.

