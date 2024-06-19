The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble at Royal Ascot on Thursday . . .

3.45 Ascot

The Charlie Appleby-trained filly is bred to be top-class and she can emerge as a star with victory in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes. A daughter of Shamardal out of 2011 Oaks winner Dancing Rain, she is unbeaten in two starts and caught the eye when storming to an impressive success in a Listed contest at Newbury last month. That contest produced last year's Ribblesdale winner, Warm Heart, who went on to multiple Group 1 successes, while four of its last five winners have gone on to strike at the highest level. The form has already been boosted with the runner-up being an easy winner at Salisbury this month, and it would be no shock if she emerges as a leading Irish Oaks contender with victory in this.

4.25 Ascot

Ascot brings out the best in this seven-year-old and it could be the year where he finally lands the Gold Cup. The Andrew Balding-trained star's course record reads 121251 and he is already a course-and-distance winner in the Ascot Stakes two years ago. He was narrowly denied in this contest by Courage Mon Ami last year. He showed he still remains in great heart when denying Caius Chorister, who is the same price for the Gold Cup, in the Sagaro Stakes on his comeback and at the prices it's worth taking on Kyprios with what he has achieved so far this season. Coltrane looks overpriced.

5.40 Ascot

The Harry Charlton-trained three-year-old won the usually informative London Gold Cup last time and can become another Group winner to emerge from that race in the Hampton Court Stakes. A winner of a good maiden at Newbury last year, with two winners emerging from it since, before finishing a close second behind subsequent Listed winner Bracken's Laugh, he took his form to a new level when a four-length winner on Lockinge day when stepping up to this trip on his return. The form has already been given a boost when the fourth, Persica, landed a strong handicap at Epsom on Derby day.

