The Punt Acca: Liam Headd attempts to follow up Monday's winner with three tips at Warwick on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Moonlight Artist (3.25 Warwick)

The Joe Tizzard-trained six-year-old has improved this season and is presented with a strong opportunity of picking up a second career victory. His first appearance of the campaign saw him finish 13th of 18 at Exeter, but you could argue the ground was too quick for him and he was better suited to the softer conditions when winning at the track next time out. He then stepped up in trip to over three miles in a more competitive contest at Aintree and he ran home in third. The form of the race has worked out well as the second, Gaye Legacy, has since won at Newbury and the winner, Kyntara, ran a cracker when second at the Cheltenham Festival. Moonlight Artist was well behind the second at Wincanton last time, but he should come on for that run as it came after a break and he goes well on testing ground.

Yellow Jacket (3.55 Warwick)

Yellow Jacket got off the mark on his penultimate outing for Donald McCain and he has every chance of going in again on ground he appears to enjoy. The seven-year-old has recorded his two highest Racing Post Ratings over fences when the going has been heavy, one of which was when he scored at Bangor in February. He finished second at Huntingdon last time out, proving no match for the winner, but he is running off the same mark as that effort and you feel there is still much more to come from him. McCain has yet to register a winner at the track this year, but he scored four times with ten runners last term and it would be a risk overlooking this progressive son of Blue Bresil.

No Hubs No Hoobs (5.05 Warwick)

It's another selection from the Tizzard yard as No Hubs No Hoobs bids to land a hat-trick in the feature on the card. The eight-year-old is enjoying career-best form as of late and his two previous wins at Wincanton have come on heavy ground. Conditions are expected to be as testing as his two recent runs, so he should have no issues there, while his last ten outings have come over three miles and therefore he has the stamina for this test. The form of his win at Wincanton in February has franked as the third, Leissieres Express, won next time out and the fourth, Born At Midnight, has produced back-to-back victories at Plumpton. The form of No Hubs No Hoobs's recent win, which yielded his highest RPR, can also be marked up as Regal Blue, who was pulled up, went and scored when upped in class next time out.

