The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Ludlow and Perth on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Wakai Umi (2.12 Catterick)

Four-year-old filly Wakai Umi ran a respectable race on her seasonal debut, just missing out on the places when finishing fourth. She wasn't that far behind the winner and you'd expect she can build on this run. She goes back on the turf and, with the going looking likely to be soft or heavy, it will certainly be a test for the runners. She does have some form on soft ground from when she ran in Ireland, so conditions should suit.

Loughglynn (2.55 Perth)

Willie Mullins is close to winning the British jumps trainers' title and what a remarkable achievement it would be. A successful raid at Ayr with four winners, including the Scottish Grand National, massively boosted his chances and he heads to Perth with an army of four in search of a few more winners. It would not surprise anyone if two or three won. One of those winners could be Loughglynn. He won a Grade 2 at Limerick over the Christmas period but could not reproduce that at the Dublin Racing Festival in a Grade 1 and ran poorly. He ran better again at Fairyhouse last month, but could finish only third. However, he did look back in form and should be good enough to take a race of this calibre. Having some good form over fences, Sounds Russian sounds like the main danger. However, he was poor over hurdles last time at Haydock, but he will be expected to come on for that. Being the highest-rated horse in the race, Sounds Russian could go off favourite here, leaving Loughglynn a backable price.

Special Dragon (4.05 Ludlow)

Showed nothing on her three starts in novice company and went to Market Rasen after a wind surgery off a guess mark of 80. She ran into some traffic throughout the contest, which did affect her chances slightly, but she would have probably never beaten the winner King Of The Road, who has since won again off 7lb higher. It was a good run from Special Dragon and the handicapper was clearly impressed as she has been raised 4lb for that performance, but she is a winner in waiting off this mark and I'd expect to see her rated much higher in time.

