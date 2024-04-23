Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Special Dragon (4.05 Ludlow)

Showed nothing on her three starts in novice company but came close on handicap debut when second to King Of The Road, who has since followed up. She is a winner in waiting for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero off a mark of 84.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Special Dragon16:05 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Eyecatcher

Jersey Gem (5.15 Taunton)

Yet to fulfil bumper promise over hurdles but could be a different story now upped in trip and sent handicapping by Harry Derham.
Mark Brown

Silk
Jersey Gem17:15 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Handicappers' nap

Hurricane Harvey (2.35 Ludlow)

Well-handicapped course-and-distance winner who took a step back in the right direction when placed in better company under Jack Hogan over an inadequate trip at Ascot last month.
Steve Mason

Silk
Hurricane Harvey14:35 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

West Country nap

Walkadina (7.20 Uttoxeter)

Shaped well in a strong bumper last time and that form has worked out well. Looks a smart prospect.
James Stevens

Silk
Walkadina19:20 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Speed figures

Swift Hawk (7.00 Taunton)

Disappointing favourite on testing ground at Stratford last month but had earlier enjoyed a convincing hurdling debut success here and looks fairly treated on his first handicap start in this sphere.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Swift Hawk19:00 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Rattling Road (1.50 Perth)

Has progressed with each start and wasn't beaten far at Wetherby last time, making most of the running before fading into third. The step up in trip should suit and any further improvement is likely to see him go close.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Rattling Road13:50 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

'He's strongly fancied to return to his best' - Graeme Rodway with three Wednesday wagers

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Ludlow and Perth on Wednesday 

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Taunton 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 23 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 20:17, 23 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers