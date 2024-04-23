Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Special Dragon (4.05 Ludlow)

Showed nothing on her three starts in novice company but came close on handicap debut when second to King Of The Road, who has since followed up. She is a winner in waiting for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero off a mark of 84.

Lee Sharp

Special Dragon 16:05 Ludlow Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Eyecatcher

Jersey Gem (5.15 Taunton)

Yet to fulfil bumper promise over hurdles but could be a different story now upped in trip and sent handicapping by Harry Derham.

Mark Brown

Jersey Gem 17:15 Taunton Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Handicappers' nap

Hurricane Harvey (2.35 Ludlow)

Well-handicapped course-and-distance winner who took a step back in the right direction when placed in better company under Jack Hogan over an inadequate trip at Ascot last month.

Steve Mason

Hurricane Harvey 14:35 Ludlow Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

West Country nap

Walkadina (7.20 Uttoxeter)

Shaped well in a strong bumper last time and that form has worked out well. Looks a smart prospect.

James Stevens

Walkadina 19:20 Uttoxeter Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Speed figures

Swift Hawk (7.00 Taunton)

Disappointing favourite on testing ground at Stratford last month but had earlier enjoyed a convincing hurdling debut success here and looks fairly treated on his first handicap start in this sphere.

Dave Edwards

Swift Hawk 19:00 Taunton Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Rattling Road (1.50 Perth)

Has progressed with each start and wasn't beaten far at Wetherby last time, making most of the running before fading into third. The step up in trip should suit and any further improvement is likely to see him go close.

Tom Gibbings

Rattling Road 13:50 Perth Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

