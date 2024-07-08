Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Cavalier Approach (5.17 Pontefract)

Has landed the same favourable draw from which he ran out a convincing winner over course and distance last week under Rossa Ryan. Looks nicely treated under a penalty and can follow up.

Paul Curtis

Cavalier Approach 17:17 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Edward Bethell

Eyecatcher

Treasure Storm (3.55 Lingfield)

Ran well despite being trapped wide when third at Wolverhampton last month and makes plenty of appeal off the same mark on her debut for trainer Raphael Freire.

Marcus Buckland

Treasure Storm 15:55 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Owen Lewis (7lb) Tnr: Raphael E Freire

The Punt nap

Doha (3.10 Pontefract)

She has started this season off well with two impressive runs, capped with a win at Royal Ascot. This will be her first time in Listed company, but her breeding suggests the step up in class will not be an issue.

Laurence Morter

Doha 15:10 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Iffraaj Power (5.55 Brighton)

George Boughey's youngster has been working nicely under today's jockey Pat Cosgrave on the watered gallop and can strike first time.

David Milnes

Iffraaj Power 17:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Matters Most (3.40 Pontefract)

Found it happening too quickly for him in the 5f Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot, so a return to 6f, over which he clocked his best speed figure when narrowly beaten at Windsor, should see him in line to take this race.

Craig Thake

Matters Most 15:40 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Shamardal Star (4.45 Pontefract)

He made impressive late headway on his most recent run over 7f and could improve stepping up in trip on his handicap debut.

Stephen Morgan

Shamardal Star 16:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Kyle McHugh (7lb) Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

