Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Cavalier Approach (5.17 Pontefract)
Has landed the same favourable draw from which he ran out a convincing winner over course and distance last week under Rossa Ryan. Looks nicely treated under a penalty and can follow up.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Treasure Storm (3.55 Lingfield)
Ran well despite being trapped wide when third at Wolverhampton last month and makes plenty of appeal off the same mark on her debut for trainer Raphael Freire.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Doha (3.10 Pontefract)
She has started this season off well with two impressive runs, capped with a win at Royal Ascot. This will be her first time in Listed company, but her breeding suggests the step up in class will not be an issue.
Laurence Morter
Newmarket nap
Iffraaj Power (5.55 Brighton)
George Boughey's youngster has been working nicely under today's jockey Pat Cosgrave on the watered gallop and can strike first time.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Matters Most (3.40 Pontefract)
Found it happening too quickly for him in the 5f Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot, so a return to 6f, over which he clocked his best speed figure when narrowly beaten at Windsor, should see him in line to take this race.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Shamardal Star (4.45 Pontefract)
He made impressive late headway on his most recent run over 7f and could improve stepping up in trip on his handicap debut.
Stephen Morgan
