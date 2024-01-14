The Punt Acca: Jack Haynes's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Lingfield on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Imac Wood (2.37 Hereford)

This chaser has been in excellent form this season, most recently finishing a close third at Doncaster having won over this course and distance on his penultimate start. He has won four of his eight chase starts and is open to improvement in this sphere for Deborah Cole, who enjoyed a winner at Sedgefield on Friday.

Famoso (3.07 Hereford)

A drop back to 2m could see a return to winning ways for Famoso, who was stretched by 2m5f at this track last time. He won at Taunton in November over this trip and has posted a Racing Post Rating in excess of his official mark on his last three starts. The ground is expected to be on the better side, which is a big plus for this chaser.

Masqool (3.20 Lingfield)

This James Evans-trained handicapper ran a big race from a wide draw when second at Wolverhampton eight days ago and has solid claims of going one better. Joe Leavy keeps the ride and takes off a valuable 7lb, and if Masqool's last-time-out RPR of 73 is anything to go by, he could be fairly treated here off the same official mark of 65.

