Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Arctic Footprint (3.37 Hereford)

Failed to land a gamble first time up for the Kerry Lee yard, but showed the benefit of a wind operation when winning easily at Ffos Las and remains well treated on old form despite an 8lb rise in the handicap.

Steve Mason

Arctic Footprint 15:37 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Lewis Stones (3lb) Tnr: Kerry Lee

Eyecatcher

Aeroplane Mode (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Caught the eye on more than one occasion recently and should prove well served by the return to a longer trip under Harry Burns.

Mark Brown

Aeroplane Mode 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Burns (3lb) Tnr: John Butler

The Punt nap

Imac Wood (2.37 Hereford)

A four-time winner from eight chase starts, including a course-and-distance success in November, and is open to improvement in this sphere for Deborah Cole on the back of a close third at Doncaster last time.

Jack Haynes

Imac Wood 14:37 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Chris Ward (3lb) Tnr: Deborah Cole

Speed figures

Louisiana Bay (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Has made the frame in her last three outings for Jack Jones and this improving mare would not be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

Louisiana Bay 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb) Tnr: Jack Jones

Dark horse

Passing Reflection (3.07 Hereford)

Has finished down the field on both of her chase starts, but there was some encouragement last time out at Doncaster. The drop in trip to two miles should suit.

Rob Sutton

Passing Reflection 15:07 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

West Country

Benny Silver (3.07 Hereford)

Bumped into a subsequent winner last time when dropped in trip. He remains dangerously handicapped off the same mark and handles this ground well.

James Stevens

Benny Silver 15:07 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

'He should prove devilishly difficult to catch' - our Monday tipster returns with four fancies

The Punt Acca: Jack Haynes's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Lingfield on Monday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.