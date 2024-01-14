Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Arctic Footprint (3.37 Hereford)
Failed to land a gamble first time up for the Kerry Lee yard, but showed the benefit of a wind operation when winning easily at Ffos Las and remains well treated on old form despite an 8lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Aeroplane Mode (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Caught the eye on more than one occasion recently and should prove well served by the return to a longer trip under Harry Burns.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Imac Wood (2.37 Hereford)
A four-time winner from eight chase starts, including a course-and-distance success in November, and is open to improvement in this sphere for Deborah Cole on the back of a close third at Doncaster last time.
Jack Haynes
Speed figures
Louisiana Bay (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Has made the frame in her last three outings for Jack Jones and this improving mare would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Passing Reflection (3.07 Hereford)
Has finished down the field on both of her chase starts, but there was some encouragement last time out at Doncaster. The drop in trip to two miles should suit.
Rob Sutton
West Country
Benny Silver (3.07 Hereford)
Bumped into a subsequent winner last time when dropped in trip. He remains dangerously handicapped off the same mark and handles this ground well.
James Stevens
