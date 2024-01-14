Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Arctic Footprint (3.37 Hereford)

Failed to land a gamble first time up for the Kerry Lee yard, but showed the benefit of a wind operation when winning easily at Ffos Las and remains well treated on old form despite an 8lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason

Silk
Arctic Footprint15:37 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Stones (3lb)Tnr: Kerry Lee

Eyecatcher

Aeroplane Mode (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Caught the eye on more than one occasion recently and should prove well served by the return to a longer trip under Harry Burns.
Mark Brown

Silk
Aeroplane Mode20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Burns (3lb)Tnr: John Butler

The Punt nap

Imac Wood (2.37 Hereford)

A four-time winner from eight chase starts, including a course-and-distance success in November, and is open to improvement in this sphere for Deborah Cole on the back of a close third at Doncaster last time.
Jack Haynes

Silk
Imac Wood14:37 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Ward (3lb)Tnr: Deborah Cole

Speed figures

Louisiana Bay (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Has made the frame in her last three outings for Jack Jones and this improving mare would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Louisiana Bay20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb)Tnr: Jack Jones

Dark horse

Passing Reflection (3.07 Hereford)

Has finished down the field on both of her chase starts, but there was some encouragement last time out at Doncaster. The drop in trip to two miles should suit.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Passing Reflection15:07 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

West Country

Benny Silver (3.07 Hereford)

Bumped into a subsequent winner last time when dropped in trip. He remains dangerously handicapped off the same mark and handles this ground well.
James Stevens

Silk
Benny Silver15:07 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read these next:

'He should prove devilishly difficult to catch' - our Monday tipster returns with four fancies 

The Punt Acca: Jack Haynes's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Lingfield on Monday 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:15, 14 January 2024

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips