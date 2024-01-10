The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Star Zinc (1.30 Southwell)

Race set up perfectly for him when justifying favouritism in a 7f handicap at Newcastle in November, recording his second victory on Tapeta. Was a hostage to fortune on his first venture to Wolverhampton, where he didn't get into the clear until it was too late but made good headway under considerate handling, while he was again staying on too late over that trip at Newcastle last time, suggesting there may be more to come back at a mile. He won over course and distance for his last trainer and should find this more to his liking.

Spice Diva (3.05 Catterick)

Has looked better since switching to handicaps and running over three miles, unseating three-out after being hampered when running well at Down Royal and finishing a ten-length second in a big-field Punchestown handicap in December behind a fast-improving horse. He should be up to winning a race of this nature for the in-form Stuart Crawford team.

Vision Of Hope (3.15 Southwell)

Hadn't been seen on the Flat for almost ten months before finishing a respectable seventh over an inadequate trip at Lingfield last month. There were encouraging signs last time, travelling well for a long way before not having the pace to challenge in the straight over 1m2f. She won back-to-back races at Southwell and Lingfield in December 2022 when switched to handicaps and upped to 1m4f, the latest coming off this mark, and the extra distance here should suit, being out of a 1m5f all-weather winner. The return of the hood, which has been worn for each of her four victories, looks a telling sign that revival is imminent and I can see her bounce back to winning ways for Simon Pearce.

Read more tipping:

'He appears to have been trained with another bid for this race in mind' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.