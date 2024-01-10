Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Vision Of Hope (3.15 Southwell)

Had not been seen on the Flat for almost ten months before finishing a respectable seventh over an inadequate trip at Lingfield last month. The step up in distance should suit and the return of the hood, which has been worn for each of her four victories, can see her bounce back to winning ways for Simon Pearce.

Harry Wilson

Vision Of Hope 15:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon Pearce

Handicappers' nap

Present Fair (3.40 Catterick)

Made a successful switch back to hurdles under Abbie McCain at Uttoxeter last month and this relatively lightly raced seven-year-old has sound prospects of following up off just a 3lb higher mark.

Steve Mason

Present Fair 15:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Abbie McCain (5lb) Tnr: Donald McCain

Eyecatcher

Bradman (11.20 Southwell)

Improved effort over 1m3f at the course last time and is taken to get off the mark over this longer trip for rider Rossa Ryan.

Mark Brown

Bradman 11:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Speed figures

Ultramarine (8.00 Chelmsford)

Made it three wins from his last four starts at Kempton five days ago, escapes a penalty and can maintain his rich vein of form.

Dave Edwards

Ultramarine 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Evans

West Country nap

Hasthing (1.55 Catterick)

Classy performer who handled testing conditions well when winning on his hurdles debut at Leicester. Should follow up here.

James Stevens

Hasthing 13:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Getbazoutofhere (12.45 Catterick)

Shaped with encouragement on return after a lengthy absence at Ludlow in November, and this step up in trip should bring about improvement.

Rob Sutton

Getbazoutofhere 12:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Tom Gretton

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read these next:

'He appears to have been trained with another bid for this race in mind' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Thursday

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday

Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.