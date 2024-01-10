Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Vision Of Hope (3.15 Southwell)
Had not been seen on the Flat for almost ten months before finishing a respectable seventh over an inadequate trip at Lingfield last month. The step up in distance should suit and the return of the hood, which has been worn for each of her four victories, can see her bounce back to winning ways for Simon Pearce.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Present Fair (3.40 Catterick)
Made a successful switch back to hurdles under Abbie McCain at Uttoxeter last month and this relatively lightly raced seven-year-old has sound prospects of following up off just a 3lb higher mark.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Bradman (11.20 Southwell)
Improved effort over 1m3f at the course last time and is taken to get off the mark over this longer trip for rider Rossa Ryan.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Ultramarine (8.00 Chelmsford)
Made it three wins from his last four starts at Kempton five days ago, escapes a penalty and can maintain his rich vein of form.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Hasthing (1.55 Catterick)
Classy performer who handled testing conditions well when winning on his hurdles debut at Leicester. Should follow up here.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Getbazoutofhere (12.45 Catterick)
Shaped with encouragement on return after a lengthy absence at Ludlow in November, and this step up in trip should bring about improvement.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'He appears to have been trained with another bid for this race in mind' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Thursday
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday
Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool