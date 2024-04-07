The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Desert Quest (1.50 Newcastle)

Has form figures of 125 over course and distance, winning comfortably in January, and really caught the eye last time, when not overly hard-ridden to be beaten a little more than two lengths in fifth. He did hang to his left, as he has done before, but the rider didn't really ask him a serious question until the race had already been lost. He is better off at the weights with the winner here, as he is with Yakhabar, who beat him half a length in February, and the return of Ryan Sexton, who was aboard the win, looks a big plus.

Aerospace (2.50 Newcastle)

Was sent off favourite to beat subsequent multiple Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn on his debut at Wolverhampton, finishing two lengths behind her in fourth, and was third to Deauville Legend, who won the Great Voltigeur later that year, in two starts for John and Thady Gosden. Returned from 690 days off the track with a taking victory at Wolverhampton last month for Archie Watson, pulling four lengths clear of a promising sort from Amo Racing, and a mark of 85 could seriously underestimate him now handicapping.

Loubiere (3.50 Newcastle)

Didn't shown a huge amount in five turf starts last year, but put in a much-improved effort on her return from a 206-day break over course and distance last month. She was in rear and still had plenty to do with two furlongs to run, but, despite having to keep switching and being denied a clear run multiple times, she flew home in the closing stages to take second, beaten just half a length. Jack Enright replaces Paul Mulrennan in the saddle, so she is effectively 6lb lower than last time when accounting for his 7lb claim, and should go well again.

Read these next:

'He can lay down the law off a career-low mark of 116' - our Monday tipster has three Wincanton fancies

Richard Birch's play of the day at Wincanton

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.