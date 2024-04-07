Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Desert Quest (1.50 Newcastle)

Caught the eye over course and distance last time when beaten a little more than two lengths in fifth, and is better off at the weights with the winner here. He was a comfortable course-and-distance winner in January and the return of Ryan Sexton, who was aboard that day, looks a big plus.

Harry Wilson

Desert Quest 13:50 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Eyecatcher

Elforleather (3.00 Lingfield)

Although beaten almost eight lengths as favourite on his handicap debut, the Jack Channon-trained three-year-old was up against a couple of very well-handicapped rivals and is entitled to build on that return.

Steffan Edwards

Elforleather 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Handicappers' nap

Resplendent Grey (4.08 Wincanton)

Has failed to build on the promise of his Chepstow reappearance behind the smart Captain Teague, but is down to a good looking mark and should run well for the in-form Olly Murphy.

Steve Mason

Resplendent Grey 16:08 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Speed figures

Robber's Bridge (4.38 Wincanton)

Gained an overdue first success on testing ground at this track last month and the Simon Earle-trained six-year-old should not be inconvenienced by this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Robber's Bridge 16:38 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Simon Earle

Dark horse

Busby (2.20 Newcastle)

Lost his way last year but encouragement to take from two runs at this track this year and he has come down to a workable mark.

Rob Sutton

Busby 14:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Philip Kirby

West Country nap

Royal Mer (3.38 Wincanton)

In-form chaser who has flourished since dropping in trip and being ridden prominently. Handles testing ground and can complete the hat-trick.

James Stevens

Royal Mer 15:38 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

