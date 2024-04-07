Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt nap
Desert Quest (1.50 Newcastle)
Caught the eye over course and distance last time when beaten a little more than two lengths in fifth, and is better off at the weights with the winner here. He was a comfortable course-and-distance winner in January and the return of Ryan Sexton, who was aboard that day, looks a big plus.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Elforleather (3.00 Lingfield)
Although beaten almost eight lengths as favourite on his handicap debut, the Jack Channon-trained three-year-old was up against a couple of very well-handicapped rivals and is entitled to build on that return.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Resplendent Grey (4.08 Wincanton)
Has failed to build on the promise of his Chepstow reappearance behind the smart Captain Teague, but is down to a good looking mark and should run well for the in-form Olly Murphy.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Robber's Bridge (4.38 Wincanton)
Gained an overdue first success on testing ground at this track last month and the Simon Earle-trained six-year-old should not be inconvenienced by this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Busby (2.20 Newcastle)
Lost his way last year but encouragement to take from two runs at this track this year and he has come down to a workable mark.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Royal Mer (3.38 Wincanton)
In-form chaser who has flourished since dropping in trip and being ridden prominently. Handles testing ground and can complete the hat-trick.
James Stevens
Read these next:
'He can lay down the law off a career-low mark of 116' - our Monday tipster has three Wincanton fancies
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Monday
Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides a small perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 7 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:10, 7 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Monday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides a small perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Bath Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Monday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides a small perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Bath Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool