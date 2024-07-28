The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell and Wolverhampton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Ormolulu (3.25 Southwell)

Form figures of 6860 don't inspire total confidence, but Ormolulu has been running in much better company since winning a Leicester handicap in August and her penultimate run at Windsor was full of promise, as she was caught in a barging match in the final furlong and was beaten little more than two lengths. She now drops into Class 5 company for the first time since her last success and finds herself 2lb lower than that day. She showed plenty of ability on the all-weather beforehand, comfortably winning a maiden over course and distance and placing off a 5lb higher mark in a Kempton handicap, and can get back to winning ways under Saffie Osborne, who has been on board for her two wins.

Stressfree (4.10 Ayr)

Stressfree was a big eyecatcher at York last time, travelling strongly in behind a wall of horses with nowhere to go before finding trouble as he weaved his way through the field, ultimately beaten just three-quarters of a length with the front three well clear of the remainder. He looked unlucky the start before too, being denied a clear run at things, and surely has a win in him at this level off his current rating.

All Greek To Me (4.35 Southwell)

All Greek To Me is yet to win in six starts, but he has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings in his two handicaps and looks worth a go at this trip, having stayed on powerfully over 1m4f at Wolverhampton last time in first-time cheekpieces. The winner had a much smoother run round that day, while the selection was positioned too far back and had to weave his way through traffic in the closing stages, so it's easy to mark that run up. The headgear is retained here and he's got plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so the longer trip promises to suit, while Danny Muscutt taking over in the saddle can only be a positive.

