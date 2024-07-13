The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson found 4-1 and 6-4 winners on Saturday - find out who he fancies at Stratford and Perth

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Gentle Connections (2.30 Stratford)

After a couple of disappointing efforts chasing last May, it was definitely a watching brief when she returned from 392 days still over fences, but she was a big eyecatcher at Bangor last month, keeping on well from the rear to take second behind an improving sort. A step up in trip looked the right way to go and she's still well handicapped on her hurdles form, if building on that latest effort.

Tessy Lad (2.45 Perth)

Is by Australia, winner of the Derby and Irish Derby in 2014, and was rated as high as 77 on the Flat before becoming one of the first of that sire's progeny to go chasing when second on his debut in that sphere at Market Rasen last week. He made most of the running that day, jumping the last upside the winner but being overhauled on the run-in by one who previously shown a liking for the course. On that evidence, a bare 2m might be what he needs and he's been handily left on the same mark as last time.

Condesa (3.15 Perth)

I'm not usually a fan of horses who are in and out, but Condesa looks too well handicapped to be ignored and I think some of her defeats can be excused. She's going to be a bigger price than she should be because she failed to make an impact in two handicaps in the spring, but those were valuable handicaps at Newbury and Ayr and she may just not be up to that level. She showed promise in bumpers, notably finishing third in a Listed contest behind smart hurdler Party Central, before comfortably winning a novice on this card last year by seven lengths. That form's nothing special, and she blew out next time, but she may just need a while between races as she was a fine second at Sedgefield in January after four months off. That form has been well advertised by the winner, who took a Grade 2 on her next start, and it would be disappointing if she couldn't capitalise on this huge drop in grade, especially with the long break seemingly in her favour.

