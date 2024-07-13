Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Step Out (2.15 Perth)

A little unfortunate when last seen, he was going as well as any when unseating two out. The form of his run in May at Downpatrick is the best piece of form of all the runners in this race. If running to a similar level he can win in the double green of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Jonathan Pearson

Eyecatcher

Gentle Connections (2.30 Stratford)

Dan Skelton's mare went into the tracker when second at Bangor on her comeback.

Ron Wood

The Punt nap

Condesa (3.15 Perth)

Won a novice on this card last year and nearly followed that up over this trip at Sedgefield in January. That form has received several boosts since and she finds herself in much calmer waters than the valuable handicaps she tackled in the spring. The break should have done her good and she can take advantage of a workable mark for Stuart Crawford.

Harry Wilson

Speed figures

Step Out (2.15 Perth)

Runner-up on his first two starts over hurdles, he unseated two out last time when travelling smoothly and would not be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

Dark Horse

Conceal (1.30 Stratford)

May have needed the run last time but still ran well when finishing fourth at Southwell last month. He steps down in trip today and is running off a favourable mark.

George Bonds

