The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Park This One (2.35 Warwick)

Last seen finishing fourth in the River Don Novices' Hurdle and the form of that Doncaster Grade 2 has worked out extremely well since. The runner-up, Stay Away Fay, went one better to land the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and has won both of his starts over fences since that Cheltenham Festival success. The fifth, Mahons Glory, was a comfortable winner of a Kempton handicap on Boxing Day while the sixth-placed Twig, who was beaten more than 12 lengths by Park This One, has won three times since including in Uttoxeter's valuable Summer Cup. Even Idalko Bihoue, who was pulled up by Sam Twiston-Davies at Doncaster, advertised the form when landing a novice handicap chase at Cheltenham's October meeting. Park This One has to shoulder 12st 2lb on his first start for 359 days but the topweight should be suited by the switch to fences. The seven-year-old comfortably beat Captain Westie, who has won his sole start under rules for Jimmy Moffatt, when landing a Dunsmore point-to-point in November 2021. Park This One can add to his bumper win and two hurdles victories by making a successful chasing debut.

Nickelforce (3.55 Plumpton)

The five-year-old has been unlucky to bump into progressive winners on his last two starts and could gain a deserved first victory at the seventh attempt. Nickelforce chased home Top Cloud at Hereford on his penultimate start when giving 9lb to the winner, who followed up in better races at Taunton and Ascot and is now rated 21lb higher. Nickelforce was also fourth behind Immortal Fame at Doncaster when last seen in November and the winner went on to land a more valuable contest at Ascot off a 4lb higher mark on his sole start since. Nickelforce has crept up the weights without winning but Ben Case may have found a slightly easier option to help him get off the mark, although course winner Birdman Bob is respected after his second-placed effort at this track last time.

Tea Clipper (4.15 Warwick)

Tom Lacey's nine-year-old has run respectably at the last three Cheltenham Festivals and has been placed in valuable handicaps on his last three starts. Tea Clipper was third in the 2021 Coral Cup before finishing fourth and sixth in the last two runnings of the Ultima which were both won by Corach Rambler. Tea Clipper's last run at the festival in March looks especially impressive given that Corach Rambler went on the land the Grand National, the runner-up Fastorslow has won two Grade 1s since and the third, Monbeg Genius, filled the same position in last month's Coral Gold Cup. This Warwick event is usually won by a classy sort with Cheltenham Festival winners Hazel Hill and Minella Rocco among the roll of honour since 2019 along with last mounth's Cross Country winner Latenightpass. Tea Clipper fits that bill and should be difficult to beat in his first hunter chase.

