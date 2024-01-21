Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Smiling Getaway (2.05 Warwick)

Created a good impression when making a winning hurdling debut at Ludlow on her first run since joining the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard. Has decent prospects of following up.
Steve Mason

Smiling Getaway14:05 Warwick
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Amiwithani (4.10 Kempton)

Jamie Osborne's filly caught the eye on her third run for a mark and is bred to relish this big step up in distance on her handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards

Amiwithani16:10 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

The Punt nap

Tea Clipper (4.15 Warwick)

Has Cheltenham Festival form figures of 346 so Tom Lacey's nine-year-old should have the class to get back to winning ways in his first hunter chase.
Charlie Huggins

Tea Clipper16:15 Warwick
Jky: Mr James King Tnr: Tom Lacey

West Country nap

Head And Heart (3.40 Warwick)

Caught the eye when third at Wincanton last time and is only 3lb above her last winning mark. Should handle the track and ground.
James Stevens

Head And Heart15:40 Warwick
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Speed figures

Break My Soul (2.05 Warwick)

Has had a wind operation since finishing a well-beaten favourite at Newbury in November and can be given a chance to recover losses.
Dave Edwards

Break My Soul14:05 Warwick
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Feivel (3.05 Warwick)

Was back to winning ways when landing a competitive race at Exeter on New Year's Day. Up 5lb for that but can go well again.
Rob Sutton

Feivel15:05 Warwick
Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 21 January 2024

Last updated 18:29, 21 January 2024

