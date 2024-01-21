Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Smiling Getaway (2.05 Warwick)
Created a good impression when making a winning hurdling debut at Ludlow on her first run since joining the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard. Has decent prospects of following up.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Amiwithani (4.10 Kempton)
Jamie Osborne's filly caught the eye on her third run for a mark and is bred to relish this big step up in distance on her handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Tea Clipper (4.15 Warwick)
Has Cheltenham Festival form figures of 346 so Tom Lacey's nine-year-old should have the class to get back to winning ways in his first hunter chase.
Charlie Huggins
West Country nap
Head And Heart (3.40 Warwick)
Caught the eye when third at Wincanton last time and is only 3lb above her last winning mark. Should handle the track and ground.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Break My Soul (2.05 Warwick)
Has had a wind operation since finishing a well-beaten favourite at Newbury in November and can be given a chance to recover losses.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Feivel (3.05 Warwick)
Was back to winning ways when landing a competitive race at Exeter on New Year's Day. Up 5lb for that but can go well again.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
