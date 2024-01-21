Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Smiling Getaway (2.05 Warwick)

Created a good impression when making a winning hurdling debut at Ludlow on her first run since joining the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard. Has decent prospects of following up.

Steve Mason

Smiling Getaway 14:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Amiwithani (4.10 Kempton)

Jamie Osborne's filly caught the eye on her third run for a mark and is bred to relish this big step up in distance on her handicap debut.

Steffan Edwards

Amiwithani 16:10 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

The Punt nap

Tea Clipper (4.15 Warwick)

Has Cheltenham Festival form figures of 346 so Tom Lacey's nine-year-old should have the class to get back to winning ways in his first hunter chase.

Charlie Huggins

Tea Clipper 16:15 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Mr James King Tnr: Tom Lacey

West Country nap

Head And Heart (3.40 Warwick)

Caught the eye when third at Wincanton last time and is only 3lb above her last winning mark. Should handle the track and ground.

James Stevens

Head And Heart 15:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Speed figures

Break My Soul (2.05 Warwick)

Has had a wind operation since finishing a well-beaten favourite at Newbury in November and can be given a chance to recover losses.

Dave Edwards

Break My Soul 14:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Feivel (3.05 Warwick)

Was back to winning ways when landing a competitive race at Exeter on New Year's Day. Up 5lb for that but can go well again.

Rob Sutton

Feivel 15:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

'He finds himself in much calmer waters now' - our Monday tipster aims to make another splash after last week's 9-2 winner

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.