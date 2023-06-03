Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Sam's Call (5.15 Nottingham)

Form figures don't inspire much confidence, but it's been a long time since he's encountered his preferred conditions. He's 9lb below his last winning mark and dropping to the minimum trip on fast ground should see him bounce back.

Harry Wilson



Sam's Call 17:15 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Handicappers' nap

Reach (4.45 Nottingham)

Unexposed sort who shaped well in a competitive York handicap last time, dropped in from a wide draw and beaten only by a trio that raced more prominently. Eases in grade and remains capable of better.

Matt Gardner

Reach 16:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Speed figures

Continuous (3.05 Chantilly)

Unbeaten dual scorer last term, earned a personal best when third in the Dante and can gain Classic success.

Dave Edwards

Continuous 15:05 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Swing To The Stars (3.15 Nottingham)

Caught the eye on her debut at Chelmsford and looks fairly treated on that; it might be worth putting a line through her next two starts.

Steffan Edwards

Swing To The Stars 15:15 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ian Williams

Dark horse

Feed The Flame (3.05 Chantilly)

Lightly raced colt who has won both starts this spring impressively, beating a subsequent Group 3 winner last time out and with further improvement likely looks a value alternative to Big Rock.

Neil McCabe



Feed The Flame 15:05 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Bary

Newmarket nap

Al Agaila (3.45 Nottingham)

The daughter of Lope De Vega is fresh from a break and is fancied to set herself up for a tilt at Royal Ascot for Simon and Ed Crisford.

David Milnes

Al Agaila 15:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

