Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

What A Johnny 2.25 Perth

Placed in 3m points and he stayed on well to win on hurdle debut at Stratford (2m, soft) last November; again kept on nicely when third at Bangor (2m, soft) last month in his first handicap and today's step up in trip could be just what this unexposed 6yo needs to return to winning ways.

Take No Chances 4.20 Warwick

Novice winner; pulled up on soft-ground handicap debut at Newbury but fared much better back there on good to soft a month ago when going down narrowly in a three-way photo (3m); the winner followed up last week at Cheltenham; strong chance off 4lb higher.

Beltane 4.30 Beverley

C&D winner on soft ground last summer off a 4lb higher mark; not hit the same heights on AW this year but the return to these conditions should be beneficial.

Cavalluccio 9.00 Chelmsford

Record over C&D reads 31316212; still 7lb higher than when bolting up here in January, but he has run well to be placed in all three outings since, the last two over 1m; should appreciate stepping back up to this trip and high on list.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

