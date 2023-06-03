The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horseracing tips at Nottingham on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Greatgadian (3.45 Nottingham)

Was in good form on the all-weather over the winter before a fine effort on unsuitable ground in the Lincoln, and his latest run can be excused as he was on the wrong side of the track and didn't get a clear run until it was too late. That Doncaster effort on heavy and last time on good to soft has seen him drop 4lb, and he'll be much happier on this faster surface. He ran two great races at Ascot on quick ground at the back-end of the season and his sole turf success came on good to firm at this course. He's on a workable mark and may enjoy the return to a smaller field, having achieved all four of his wins in races with nine runners or less.

Reach (4.45 Nottingham)

Reach was well supported close to the off on his last start at York before running a fine race to finish fourth in a better class handicap at the Dante meeting. He hadn't shown much in his two handicaps after comfortably winning a Pontefract maiden, and he travelled strongly into the race and saw it out well enough behind rivals who sat closer to the pace. He was dropped 1lb for that fine effort and should be up to winning a race of this nature.

Sam's Call (5.15 Nottingham)

His form figures don't inspire much confidence, but it's a long time since he's had his conditions and everything looks spot on for a return to form. Since being beaten five lengths in a quick-ground 5f Haydock handicap in September 2021, Sam's Call has either run on soft ground, the all-weather, over six furlongs, or a combination, and those conditions clearly don't bring out the best in him. His top five Racing Post Ratings have been achieved over the minimum trip on fast ground and he is 9lb lower than his last win, so if the return to these conditions reignites him there's every chance he can take advantage of this mark. Joanna Mason is back on board and she seems to get on especially well with him.

