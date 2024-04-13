Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Davidoc (2.40 Plumpton)
The Ben Pauling-trained gelding sets a fairly ordinary standard but this doesn't look a strong maiden hurdle and he should take all the beating.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Moka De Vassy (3.15 Plumpton)
Will appreciate getting back on a sound surface having disappointed in two starts on soft ground since his last win, and can capitalise on a mark 1lb below his last winning one for Jane Williams.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Spring Gale (2.57 Hereford)
Has improved her rating in each of her three runs over hurdles and both hands of the clock point to her beginning life in handicaps off a winning perch.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Fortune Forever (2.05 Plumpton)
This Fergal O'Brien-trained mare has been shaping as though she can land a race like this.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Jatiluwih (3.15 Plumpton)
This six-time winner is potentially well in off a mark of 124. Was hampered early on his last start and never got going, but should be seen to better effect here granted a clear run.
Sam Hardy
West Country nap
Insurrection (2.22 Hereford)
Looked smart when winning at Exeter earlier this season and tested in good company since. Drops in grade and return to spring ground should suit.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
'The form is hot' - Graeme Rodway returns with three Sunday selections
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Hereford
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Sunday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 13 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:48, 13 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Sunday
- Plumpton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- 2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree
- 2024 Grand National at Aintree: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Sunday
- Plumpton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- 2024 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree
- 2024 Grand National at Aintree: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today