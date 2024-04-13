Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Davidoc (2.40 Plumpton)

The Ben Pauling-trained gelding sets a fairly ordinary standard but this doesn't look a strong maiden hurdle and he should take all the beating.

Steve Mason

Davidoc 14:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

The Punt nap

Moka De Vassy (3.15 Plumpton)

Will appreciate getting back on a sound surface having disappointed in two starts on soft ground since his last win, and can capitalise on a mark 1lb below his last winning one for Jane Williams.

Harry Wilson

Moka De Vassy 15:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Speed figures

Spring Gale (2.57 Hereford)

Has improved her rating in each of her three runs over hurdles and both hands of the clock point to her beginning life in handicaps off a winning perch.

Dave Edwards

Spring Gale 14:57 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Henry Daly

Eyecatcher

Fortune Forever (2.05 Plumpton)

This Fergal O'Brien-trained mare has been shaping as though she can land a race like this.

Ron Wood

Fortune Forever 14:05 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Mr Tom Broughton (5lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Jatiluwih (3.15 Plumpton)

This six-time winner is potentially well in off a mark of 124. Was hampered early on his last start and never got going, but should be seen to better effect here granted a clear run.

Sam Hardy

Jatiluwih 15:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

West Country nap

Insurrection (2.22 Hereford)

Looked smart when winning at Exeter earlier this season and tested in good company since. Drops in grade and return to spring ground should suit.

James Stevens

Insurrection 14:22 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

