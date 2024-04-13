The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Politacus (2.57 Hereford)

Showed plenty of ability in bumpers, most notably finishing fourth behind stablemate Dysart Enos in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree, but has taken time to come to hand over hurdles, albeit two came over an inadequate trip. Stepped up on her form to win a shade cosily on her handicap debut here, making all to beat a subsequent winner, and should be suited by this slightly longer trip. A 7lb rise shouldn't stop her going in again.

Moka De Vassy (3.15 Plumpton)

Finished second to the smart Pied Piper in a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle in January 2022, but has largely disappointed since, on most occasions due to running on ground too soft. He has recorded his top three Racing Post Ratings on a sound surface, producing a career-best in winning at Taunton in December, and is now 1lb lower after two more disappointments in soft ground. Will be much happier returning to this surface and should be suited by this undulating track.

Glance From Clover (3.32 Hereford)

Recorded his sole win over hurdles in first-time cheekpieces and it was the application of blinkers that has brought about improvement over fences, finishing second over course and distance on good ground in January before comfortably going one better here next time, form that was boosted with the third winning since. Was in second place when falling four out at Warwick last time and should go close if remaining in the same heart.

