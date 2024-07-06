Chelmsford Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa looks the man to follow at Chelmsford and he has a good chance of winning the opening 5f handicap (1.40) on all-weather specialist Shalaa Asker . The six-year-old has to bounce back to form, though, so it's worth including The Thames Boatman as well.

Another De Sousa-ridden horse who is going in is Damascus Steel , who is consistent and should give his running again in the 1m5½f handicap (2.10). Dream Harder , who was a big eyecatcher in a better race at Epsom on Derby day, is also included.

The 7f fillies' novice (2.45) provides De Sousa with his best chance of a winner on the card in Remoji , who rates a Placepot banker.

Pinafore took a big step back in the right direction when upped to 7f in a similar race at Musselburgh last time. She had Royal Ascot winner Soprano behind her on that occasion and can overcome a tricky outside draw in the Listed fillies' race (3.15).

Rowayeh could be a class above her opposition in the 1m2f handicap (3.50) after finishing strongly over a mile at the royal meeting last time and rates banker material.

De Sousa has ridden the likely favourite Mountain Road on both his starts this season, so it may be significant that he rides Fleurman instead in the 2m handicap (4.25). He's undergone a wind operation since we last saw him run and is well handicapped on his old form.

However, it's another competitive contest, so it's worth sticking the improving Abraaj in too. He looks as though he has more to offer after a comfortable success at Kempton last time.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

1.40

6 The Thames Boatman

9 Shalaa Asker

2.10

2 Dream Harder

8 Damascus Steel

2.45

1 Remoji

3.15

5 Pinafore

3.50

2 Rowayeh

4.25

1 Fleurman

9 Abraaj

2x2x1x1x1x2=8 lines

