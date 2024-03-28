Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Dreaming Blue 14:32 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball Kinder Kid 17:05 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Tina Jackson Yaajooz 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey Tyke 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

Dreaming Blue 2.32 Fontwell

Just 1-11 over fences but has performed well on his last three appearances, most recently when ridden very positively from the front in first-time blinkers at Wincanton (2m4f, heavy) last month; could take some catching over today's shorter trip.

Kinder Kid 5.05 Wetherby

Third in a 3m point in 2022 and he improved for the step up in trip when winning by 7l over C&D (soft) last week on his second handicap start; will be tough to beat under 7lb penalty if repeating that promise.

Yaajooz 7.30 Southwell

Promise over this trip for Charlie Fellowes as a 2yo and took a step forward on Saturday's handicap/stable debut at Wolverhampton (8.6f), finding only a similarly unexposed rival who got first run on him too strong; due to be 4lb higher from this weekend and of obvious interest with the drop in trip unlikely to be an issue.

Tyke 8.30 Southwell

Four runs over C&D have yielded three wins and a close second to his promising stablemate Billyjoh, collared close home; while his progress appears to have stalled, he's only 1lb higher than for his latest win and the return to this track could pique his interest.

