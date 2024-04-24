Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Porter In The Park 2.35 Ludlow

3m point and 2m4f hurdle winner; gradually back to form this season, solid third at Huntingdon (2m4f; behind subsequent scorers) most recently; back up in grade but runs off bottom weight and Joe Anderson takes off useful 5lb; very appealing.

Vince L'Amour 3.17 Catterick

Shaped well over C&D on his handicap debut/reappearance and confirmed he was well handicapped when blitzing his rivals from the front at Ripon last week (6f, heavy); that effort backed up by the clock and he's well in under a penalty; the one to beat.

Mr Bramley 6.10 Uttoxeter

All on the up so far and he's had 2m3f wins at Bangor (heavy) and Carlisle (soft) in his two starts over hurdles; set for further progress, with this opening mark looking well within his reach.

Despereaux 7.00 Taunton

Dual novice winner on good and good to soft; yet to threaten in handicaps, though hasn't looked happy on testing ground and his Exeter run last time wasn't too bad all things considered; has dropped to a dangerous mark and a tongue-tie is now fitted.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

