Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Crown Estate 3.15 Salisbury

Good efforts, minus headgear, over 1m at Ascot (finished third) and Haydock (close second) the last twice; may well prove suited by the first-time cheekpieces, having gained his sole win in headgear (blinkers); warrants respect.

Billyb 4.40 Carlisle

Encouraging fifth of 18 on seasonal/stable debut at York and won at Beverley (7.4f, good to firm) next time; travelled well and did it cosily, and back up 4lb he remains well treated on old form (at up to 1m); strong claims.

Faded Fantasy 5.40 Worcester

Has modest 1-14 strike-rate over hurdles but was one of two to stretch clear of the others when going close over C&D (2m4f, good) this month and is probably still on a workable mark after recent 6lb rise.

Botas 7.10 Kempton

2-5 over C&D since joining this yard (both wins under Luke Catton), his latest success coming in a slightly stronger contest last month; no match for an easy winner at Goodwood (1m, good) 19 days ago, but that was still a good effort and he's much respected back here.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

