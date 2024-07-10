Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

United Force 2.40 Yarmouth

Some good runs on the AW this year and produced another when just missing out over C&D 12 days ago (good to firm); sole win for previous yard came on soft ground off a way higher mark.

Wannabeawallaby 3.30 Lingfield

Six-race maiden who ran well at Beverley (1m4f; race has worked out well) and Yarmouth (1m6f; behind a progressive subsequent scorer) last month; still looks favourably treated; commands respect upped further in distance, with his form looking so strong.

City Escape 6.50 Ffos Las

Has six wins on her CV and last two were off higher marks over C&D (heavy/soft) last season; well held in most of her runs this year but she perked up with a strong-finishing third at Wolverhampton (9.4f, AW) ten days ago; looks interesting now returned to this track and any more rain would be a bonus.

Chindwin 7.40 Kempton

Out of the frame in seven starts for Sylvester Kirk, but having been off for 226 days off and been gelded he gained a narrow success on stable debut at Wolverhampton (8.6f, Tapeta; 7-4) in April; 3lb higher and not seen since, but is proven fresh and probably still has more to offer.

