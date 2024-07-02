Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Animate 3.45 Hamilton

Slow start for this yard but he attracted support at Catterick two weeks ago (6f, good to soft) and delivered an improved display, staying on well from the rear; today's stiffer test at the trip should suit and a 2lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run.

Cogsworth 5.00 Brighton

Took 12 attempts to get off the mark, but now bids for a hat-trick and did it well when successful over C&D (good) last time (runner-up has won since); high on the list despite a 6lb higher mark.

Ned Cash 6.10 Stratford

Showed no significant promise in his three qualifying races, but kept on well from off the pace for third here (2m, good) on handicap debut a fortnight ago and there's a good chance today's longer trip will suit.

Red Cloud 7.00 Lingfield

Runner-up at Brighton (7f/1m) in his first two handicaps and went one better when 4-9 in a five-runner race at Chepstow (1m2f) last Monday; makes his AW debut but his dam's sire could provide the stamina and this lightly raced 3yo could have more to offer.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

