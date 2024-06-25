Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Warrendale Wagyu 1.47 Beverley

Returned after a gelding operation with a comfortable win back at 5f on handicap/turf debut at Doncaster (good to soft) nine days ago; still look feasibly treated under a penalty for that success and he's open to more improvement; big player.

Belgarum 3.30 Newton Abbot

Looks to have responded well to a wind operation and he won comfortably at Fontwell (2m3f, good) to earn this 11lb higher mark; his new figure still falls shy of his hurdle rating so there's good reason to expect another big run from him.

Ureshii 6.40 Newbury

Handicap debutant who looks well treated on peak effort, namely third in big field at Doncaster (6f, good to firm) on penultimate start; that form has received several boosts since; interesting.

Gatwick Kitten 6.55 Brighton

Won three times over 6f on good/good to firm last summer, the latest off 1lb higher; has had nothing go right in both starts since returning to turf last month, getting badly hampered at a crucial stage at Leicester and suffering a slipping saddle at Hamilton; given a bit more luck, he should run a big race.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.