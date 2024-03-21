Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Hawk Stone 14:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell Tnr: Harriet Dickin Dromlac Jury 16:45 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds Tortured Soul 16:55 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (5lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll Urban Dandy 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Hawk Stone 2.15 Chepstow

Lightly raced 5yo with some size about him and he chased home a well-backed favourite on handicap debut at Wincanton (1m7f, heavy), finishing clear of the rest; has to be of interest off just 1lb higher.

Dromlac Jury 4.45 Ludlow

Held every chance when final-fence faller on debut in Irish maiden point last March and has improved with each of her three runs over hurdles, most recently third at Hereford (2m, soft); if this lightly raced 5yo continues to progress she may well prove superior to today's opening mark.

Tortured Soul 4.55 Southwell

Has won his last four starts to make it six wins from seven outings since joining this yard (1m3f/1m4f), including two here; under a penalty he's 8lb higher than when scoring by just under 1l at Kempton last Wednesday but he travelled well and did it cosily, and holds strong claims once more.

Urban Dandy 7.00 Southwell

Has proved to be difficult to win with since last March but he was unlucky over C&D 11 days ago, when short-headed having been denied a clear run on his first crack at 7f; major player off the same mark today.

