Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Albert Cee 3.40 Haydock

Unexposed four-year-old who was making his debut for his third different stable when successful on his Chepstow reappearance (6f, good to soft) 17 days ago; 10lb higher, but he won easily and the runner-up has gone in since; no problem if the ground eases and respected.

Salamanca City 4.30 Yarmouth

Better since switched to turf and fitted with a hood (off today), latterly when coming away with a subsequent winner over this course and distance (soft); is only 1lb higher today and shortlisted for a yard in good nick.

Heathcliff 8.10 Kempton

From a family the stable have enjoyed plenty of success with; improved on his novice and maiden form when getting up late in a 7f handicap here in April (first run after a gelding operation; wore a hood for the first time); did really well to peg back the front-runner there and given that rival is now rated 8lb higher, a 3lb rise looks lenient; returns to 6f with his best days still ahead of him.

New Kings Road 9.00 Newbury

Has form figures of 313 since handicapping, the win gained at Salisbury (1m, good to firm); close third, clear of remainder, at Pontefract 11 days ago; due to go up 3lb in future and commands respect.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

