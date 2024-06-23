Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ballsbridge 2.30 Pontefract

Six-race maiden who ran encouragingly in course-and-distance contest (good) most recently, collared inside the final 1f having kicked for home too soon in hindsight; finished one place in front of a subsequent scorer; strong chance off same mark.

Better Be Definite 2.48 Hexham

Kept on well to lead close him over course and distance (good) last month and is now 2-7 over hurdles; recent 3lb rise ought to be manageable and further progress is possible; must be considered.

Yorkindness 3.30 Pontefract

Respectable fourth in the Chester Plate on reappearance; couple of lesser efforts since but looks interesting back at Pontefract, being 3-3 here (all last summer); rebound is likely.

Kalama Sunrise 4.10 Ffos Las

2-2 since cheekpieces were added, narrowly getting the better of Dappled Light at Chepstow (1m, good to firm; value for more than the nose winning margin) and then following up in decisive fashion back at Chepstow on Monday (1m, good to soft); penalised today but still more appealing than most.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

