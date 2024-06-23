- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ffos Las
4.10: Kalama Sunrise
This may concern KALAMA SUNRISE and Dappled Light, first and second at Chepstow 15 days ago when split by just a nose. Dappled Light is weighted to reverse the placings but it may not be so cut and dried.
Paul Smith
Hexham
2.48: Better Be Definite
Breakdance Kid drew well clear on the run-in to win a 3m chase here eight days ago and will be dangerous if in similar form back over hurdles but his record is very mixed and he's not easy to predict. Ready preference is for BETTER BE DEFINITE, who kept on strongly from off the pace to double his hurdling tally over course and distance last month and has a running style that could make it difficult for the handicapper to get his measure. Iturgeon Du Breuil was placed in his first two handicaps and is next on the list, while Jeteye needs close attention in the betting.
Chris Wilson
Pontefract
2.30: Ballsbridge
Off an unaltered mark, preference is for BALLSBRIDGE whose encouraging course-and-distance effort can be upgraded. Bay Dream Believer, who ties in with the selection, is second choice ahead of Three Platoon who ran well on Tuesday. Duchess remains of interest at this level, while Mythical has possibilities if the headgear works well.
Steve Boow
