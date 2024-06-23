Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ffos Las

4.10: Kalama Sunrise

This may concern KALAMA SUNRISE and Dappled Light, first and second at Chepstow 15 days ago when split by just a nose. Dappled Light is weighted to reverse the placings but it may not be so cut and dried.

Paul Smith

Kalama Sunrise 16:10 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Hexham

2.48: Better Be Definite

Breakdance Kid drew well clear on the run-in to win a 3m chase here eight days ago and will be dangerous if in similar form back over hurdles but his record is very mixed and he's not easy to predict. Ready preference is for BETTER BE DEFINITE, who kept on strongly from off the pace to double his hurdling tally over course and distance last month and has a running style that could make it difficult for the handicapper to get his measure. Iturgeon Du Breuil was placed in his first two handicaps and is next on the list, while Jeteye needs close attention in the betting.

Chris Wilson

Better Be Definite 14:48 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

Pontefract

2.30: Ballsbridge

Off an unaltered mark, preference is for BALLSBRIDGE whose encouraging course-and-distance effort can be upgraded. Bay Dream Believer, who ties in with the selection, is second choice ahead of Three Platoon who ran well on Tuesday. Duchess remains of interest at this level, while Mythical has possibilities if the headgear works well.

Steve Boow

Ballsbridge 14:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Read these next:

Tom Segal's play of the day at Pontefract

'He remains on a good mark on the pick of his form' - Tom Segal with two selections at Pontefract on Sunday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.