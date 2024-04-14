Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Royal Pretender 3.15 Plumpton

Has to bounce back from two comprehensive failures but he returned with a near-miss at Exeter (2m7f, good) and he's consistent in the main; will like the ground and if back on song he's a player.

Glance From Clover 3.32 Hereford

In second place when falling four out at Warwick (3m5f) last month; opened his chase account with a 5l win over C&D (soft) the time before and that form has been boosted since; respected.

Delgany Monarch 3.50 Plumpton

Beat his only two rivals very easily here last April (soft) and seen only three times since; travelled well for a long way in Born At Midnight's race here last month but raced a bit too freely and, after looking dangerous before two out, weakened late on to be 10l off the winner; has a record of 1-17 but the ability is there to threaten off this mark.

Inoui Machin 4.42 Hereford

Unraced on soft/heavy; edged ahead in the final strides in C&D maiden five weeks ago, collaring a rival who has scored twice here since; 2lb rise in his mark looks manageable; respected back in a handicap.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

