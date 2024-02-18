Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Noche Negra 2.25 Southwell

Brother to smart 2m chaser Nube Negra and having only his second run over fences when coming clear at Catterick (2m3f, soft; under Lewis Dobb); started off at the right end of the handicap so an 8lb rise could be very manageable and going further today should suit (strong late on last time after getting outpaced).

Call Me Harry 2.45 Musselburgh

Jinked and unseated rider two out at Aintree (3m, heavy) on penultimate outing; he was bang there at the time, though, and was first and second over this course and distance on starts either side (on soft last time); up 3lb but a major player if keeping on the straight and narrow.

We Still Believe 4.50 Musselburgh

0-9 over hurdles but unfortunate to bump into handicap blots when runner-up the last twice, over course and distance and at Catterick (both on soft); a win may well be imminent.

King's Code 8.00 Kempton

All three all-weather wins have come on Tapeta, the latest a short-head success at Southwell (1m) last time, but he has run well in both starts on Polytrack; only seems to do as much as is necessary (none of his six wins has been by more than half a length) so a 3lb rise may not preclude another big run.

