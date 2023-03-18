Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday evening
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Deed Pole 5.30 Wolverhampton
Has been knocking at the door since moving into handicaps and this longer trip could spark something extra.
Nolton Cross 7.00 Wolverhampton
Impressive over this course and distance last month, he should find that this race proves more of a stamina test than his latest outing, in which he was outsprinted in the straight.
Revolutionise 8.00 Wolverhampton
The drop into a Class 4 did the trick over this course and distance in November and it could do so again.
Misty Ayr 8.30 Wolverhampton
Has slipped to a handy-looking mark and can gain an overdue win now that she is stepped back up in trip after her good recent third here.
