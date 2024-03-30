Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Grey Skies 2.30 Carlisle
Returned from break with good efforts here (2m5f, good to soft) and at Market Rasen (2m3f, good to soft) during the winter; did not see out 2m7f at Musselburgh six weeks ago but today's trip-and-ground combination ought to suit and he's on a good mark now; good chance.
Dubai Days 3.15 Haydock
Tends to come good in the spring, winning at Carlisle (2m4f, heavy) last March and back on the scoresheet at Ayr (2m4f, good) three weeks ago; did it readily in a small field last time and remains feasibly treated back up 4lb; he's on the shortlist.
Chantico 5.30 Wolverhampton
Attracted support at Newcastle 17 days ago and hinted that he was ready to strike, having to wait for a gap before staying on late; stepping back up in trip should suit; major contender.
Buraback 8.30 Wolverhampton
Snapped a long losing sequence over C&D a week ago, getting on top inside the final 1f; a 3lb rise means he's still well treated on old form and he has obvious claims again.
Published on 30 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:11, 30 March 2024
