Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Grey Skies 2.30 Carlisle

Returned from break with good efforts here (2m5f, good to soft) and at Market Rasen (2m3f, good to soft) during the winter; did not see out 2m7f at Musselburgh six weeks ago but today's trip-and-ground combination ought to suit and he's on a good mark now; good chance.

Dubai Days 3.15 Haydock

Tends to come good in the spring, winning at Carlisle (2m4f, heavy) last March and back on the scoresheet at Ayr (2m4f, good) three weeks ago; did it readily in a small field last time and remains feasibly treated back up 4lb; he's on the shortlist.

Chantico 5.30 Wolverhampton

Attracted support at Newcastle 17 days ago and hinted that he was ready to strike, having to wait for a gap before staying on late; stepping back up in trip should suit; major contender.

Buraback 8.30 Wolverhampton

Snapped a long losing sequence over C&D a week ago, getting on top inside the final 1f; a 3lb rise means he's still well treated on old form and he has obvious claims again.

